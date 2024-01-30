FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking assistance in reuniting a young girl found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the child, believed to be three or four years old, was found in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

This little girl was found wandering in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and #FLPD needs help reuniting her with her family. If you recognize her, please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately. #MissingChild #FoundChild pic.twitter.com/n1kJXLNunL — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) January 30, 2024

The child, wearing a white shirt with flowers and no shoes, was discovered by concerned residents.

Officials said she appears to be in good health. She is currently being care for at a fire station.

Anyone who recognizes the girl is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately to help reunite her with her family at 954-828-5700.

