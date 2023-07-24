FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a young child who was found wandering alone, Monday morning.

At around 8 a.m., police found the young child wandering alone in the 800 block of E Evanston Circle, accompanied by a female French bulldog. Officers are currently attending to the child, who is a black female, approximately 5 years old, dressed in a yellow dress, white socks and no shoes. She may respond to the name “Crystal,” but her inability to provide significant information has left authorities seeking the public’s assistance in identifying her and locating her parents or guardians.

The child was discovered in the company of a black/brindle French bulldog, which appears to have recently had puppies. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s appearance and her association with the dog.

While the child is communicating with the officers, her statements have not yielded any useful details about her identity or her parents’ whereabouts. The police are urging anyone who recognizes the child or has information about her family to immediately call 911.

