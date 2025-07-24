FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Thomas Samuel Andrews III was last seen near his residence in the 200 block of City View Drive on Tuesday.

Andrews is described as a Black man standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He last seen wearing shorts and t-shirt.

Detectives said he left in a vehicle that has since been recovered in Pahokee, Florida off of U.S. 98.

His family is said to be concerned for his safety based on his recent behavior.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

