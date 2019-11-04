Fort Lauderdale Police searching for crooks in break-in at Sprint store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people who, they said, smashed their way into a Sprint store in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the burglary occurred at the Sprint store near Northeast 15th Street and Sunrise Boulevard, at around 3:20 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said the alarm inside the store was activated, which prompted their response to the scene where they saw the door shattered.

It remains unclear whether or not merchandise was taken from the store.

If you saw anything and have any information regarding the burglary, you’re urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

