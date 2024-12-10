FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale that left a good Samaritan with life-altering injuries.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 2300 block of Northwest 6th Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Yevhenii Arsirii was helping push a disabled vehicle off the road when a suspect vehicle struck both him and the car he was assisting.

Arsirii, who did not know the driver of the disabled vehicle but stopped to help, was severely injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Another person assisting at the scene and the driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The driver of the striking vehicle, identified by police as 28-year-old Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray, reportedly abandoned her car at the scene and fled on foot.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Murray, but authorities have not been able to locate her.

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking anyone with information about Murray’s whereabouts to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

