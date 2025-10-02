FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for two missing children who were last seen on Thursday morning and are believed to be endangered.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said 5-year-old Leonidas Stevenson and 7-year-old Xena Stevenson were last spotted around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue.

Leonidas was wearing a black graphic T-shirt with blue shorts, while Xena was dressed in a tie-dye shirt and black shorts, investigators said. Police said Leonidas stands at 3 feet tall and Xena stands at 3 feet, 5 inches.

Authorities believe the children may be with their father, Bradley Stevenson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call local police.

Earlier Thursday, officers responded to the same address for a domestic-related incident, where one person barricaded themselves inside the home. That led to the activation of the department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators.

Police said the scene remained active as of Thursday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing.

