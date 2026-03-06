FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released body camera and surveillance footage capturing the moments when, they said, officers were forced to fire on an armed man in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police put together a video that incorporates the footage, along with their own narration of what happened Feb. 14 when, they said, a man seemingly came out of nowhere armed with a gun.

In the pre-recorded video distributed by the department, FLPD Maj. Adam Solomon described the events that led to the shooting. He said officers originally arrived at Ninth Ave and Chateau Park Drive to investigate a disturbance that afternoon.

“Unrelated to the call for service regarding that disturbance, a Hispanic male arrived to the area on a bicycle and remained nearby for approximately seven minutes,” said Solomon in the video.

The man in the video could be seen walking around the fence, clearly putting something in his waistband, which police said was a gun. His hands were up, and that’s when, police said, he began to fire.

The video captured the man holding the gun in his right hand.

“Officers gave the suspect clear verbal commands to drop his gun. The suspect does not comply and continues to fire,” said Solomon in the video.

“Drop the gun! Drop the [expletive] gun! Drop the gun! Drop the gun now!” officers could be heard yelling in the bodycam footage.

Police said the suspect eventually lowered the gun, which led to multiple shots being fired.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the suspect before he was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police provided a picture of the gun that, they said, the man was carrying. They later identified him as 43-year-old Luis Felipe Londono Ospina.

The three officers involved were put on administrative leave with pay per standard protocol, but have since been returned to duty after a full investigation.

Londono Ospina’s motives remain unknown.

