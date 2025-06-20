FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police officers sprang into action when they received a call that a group of ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.

The call came after a mother duck was spotted pacing frantically in front of a storm drain where her 12 ducklings had fallen into, May 16.

Officers were able to open the storm drain open and used a dustpan scoop to pull the trapped ducklings out, carefully lifting them to safety.

The ducklings were happily reunited with their mother.

The whole rescue was captured on officer-worn body camera footage.

Following the rescue, FLPD posted a statement on social media that read:

“At FLPD, no life is too small and no rescue is too big. From people to pets, our officers show up with heart every single day.”

