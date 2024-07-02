FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer has been fired from the force.

John Giga, a 16-year veteran officer, has been under investigation by internal affairs after he visited several bars late last year while off duty in his marked SUV.

Body camera video captured fellow officers helping the badly injured Giga after, officials said, he got into a drunken fight. He is also accused of using racial slurs.

Last week, the Broward NAACP demanded Giga’s firing following the accusations.

Giga does have the right to file an appeal and fight his termination, according to his police union contract.

