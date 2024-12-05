FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer and a civilian driver were injured after a cruiser collided with another vehicle.

The crash happened near East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.

The patrol SUV collided with a gold colored Lexus. The impact sent the sedan spinning out over a sidewalk and through some bushes, ending up in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.

No one at the business was hurt, and none of the pumps were hit.

Paramedics transported the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

