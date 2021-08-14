FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer has died after experiencing complications from COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.

Officer Jennifer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus, according to a press release from police.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of #FLPD Officer Jennifer Sepot. Officer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus.



Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.



MORE: https://t.co/xiQsMeRFyY pic.twitter.com/4pwQhJ4Wrz — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 14, 2021

Sepot had been with Fort Lauderdale Police since April 2017, serving the community as an officer in the Road Patrol Division.

She is survived by her husband and young child.

