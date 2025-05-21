FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police Officer has been arrested after being accused of attacking his girlfriend.

Authorities took Timothy Skaggs into custody on Saturday.

Detectives said Skaggs attacked his pregnant girlfriend when the two got into an argument at her home.

Skaggs has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.