CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Coral Springs.

Chase Harder, 21, was hired as a detention officer by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in 2022. Detectives are calling the fatal shooting a domestic incident.

According to officials, their investigation began around 10 p.m. Tuesday after calls about a shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. The police department notified the public to avoid the area in a tweet.

Police said the gunman, later identified as Harder, was seen carrying a young child out of an apartment after the shooting occurred and dropped them off with a family member before he turned himself in at the Coral Springs police station.

Jason, a nearby neighbor, said he heard at least five gunshots that kept them from going to sleep.

“It was one gunshot and it was about a five-second wait and then there were like five repeated gunshots after that,” he said. “Then after that, I came outside to see what happened and there was nothing.”

Tenants of the apartment were unable to enter their apartments as police investigated the scene.

“My friend called and said that there are some gunshots above my apartment,” said one resident. “I had to be around for a couple of hours before they let me in.”

Authorities had to close off the vicinity of the crime as they searched for the suspect that fled the scene.

“It was a little rough last night,” said Jason. “The kids were a little nervous and anxious, but we let them know we’re safe.”

One man said these crimes happen everywhere.

“If you see something suspicious, report it to the police department,” he said.

Police said Harder is being held at the Broward County Jail. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim until their families have been contacted.

Harder has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released the following statement:

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our employees. Chase Harder was arrested by the Coral Springs Police Department on August 15, 2023, as a part of an on-going investigation. Harder was hired by our agency in 2022 as a detention officer. The Coral Springs Police Department has charged Harder with homicide. For more information about the charges and the investigation please contact the Coral Springs Police Department.

The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of our agency. As a result of this arrest, Harder has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this horrific incident.

