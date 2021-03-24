Fort Lauderdale Police officer arrested for engaging in inappropriate online chats with minors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer has been arrested for engaging in inappropriate online chats with minors.

The officer, identified as 29-year-old Louis Walsh, was arrested by his own department on Wednesday.

His department has placed him on administrative leave without pay and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/Hp9vZByABE — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) March 24, 2021

According to police, the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force was alerted to some inappropriate conduct that was taking place online between an adult with minors on at least two occasions.

They investigated the situation and realized that the adult was identified as Walsh and alerted Fort Lauderdale Police about what happened.

According to the taskforce, Walsh engaged in sexual conversations with an undercover detective posing as a female minor.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office took Walsh into custody once they learned of the allegations.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.