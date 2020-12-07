Fort Lauderdale Police, New Hope Baptist Church host gun buyback event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale are doing what they can to keep the streets safe.

Over the weekend, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department partnered with New Hope Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event.

The goal was to remove as many weapons from communities as possible.

In total, 61 firearms were turned in.

“We had a great response. This was probably the best gun buyback we’ve had in the last seven or eight years,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich. “It’s better to get a gun off the street no matter what.”

Those who surrendered their firearms received a Walmart gift card in exchange.

