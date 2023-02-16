FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video footage show the men walking around with a handgun on display checking car doors on Thursday.

This happened at around 2:00 a.m., along the 500th block of Victoria Terrace in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

They are seen opening a black corvette and getting what they can.

Fort Lauderdale police are asking other residents who have similar surveillance video to come forward.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.