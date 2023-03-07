FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police motorman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center after he was involved in some sort of crash.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue classified his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

He was working along Sebastian Street and A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach when this occurred.

An ambulance faced heavy spring break traffic, and the officer was placed conscious and alert in the back of the transport.

The motorcycle was seen propped up on the sidewalk.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.