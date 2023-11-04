FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Fort Lauderdale has a new top cop.

Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz was promoted to chief of the department at a ceremony held Friday morning.

He replaces the retiring Patrick Lynn.

Schultz has been with the department for more than 20 years, serving in many roles, from patrol to officer training to internal affairs.

He starts his new job on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.