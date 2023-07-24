FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police said the parent of the child found wandering alone with a French bulldog Monday morning has been located and reunited with the child.

At around 8 a.m., police found the young child wandering alone in the 800 block of E. Evanston Circle, accompanied by a female French bulldog. Officers are currently attending to the child, who is a black female, approximately 5 years old, dressed in a yellow dress, white socks and no shoes. She may respond to the name “Crystal,” but her inability to provide significant information has left authorities seeking the public’s assistance in identifying her and locating her parents or guardians.

The child was discovered in the company of a black/brindle French bulldog, which appeared to have recently had puppies.

The child was taken in by a neighbor who gave her something to eat.

“She had breakfast, she ate some orange juice and a pineapple fruit cup,” Tiffany Brown said. “She was very happy. She’s very social, she talks really well for her age. Maybe four or five, but she couldn’t describe her home, and the police went door to door and no neighbor has seen her or they don’t know of a Frenchie breeder.”

The family of the of the wondering child met with officers at the Florida Lauderdale Police station as they worked with them to figure out what happened.

The mother of the child told police that she was at work and a sibling was looking after the girl. The girl might have wondered off when she chased after the dog that got out from the front door.

