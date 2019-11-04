Fort Lauderdale police investigating break-in at Sprint store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating whether burglars may have allegedly smashed into a Sprint store in Fort Lauderdale.

The alleged burglary occurred at the Sprint store near Northeast 15th Street and Sunrise Boulevard, at around 3:20 a.m., Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the alarm inside the store was activated, which prompted their response to the scene where they saw the door shattered.

Police did not comment on the case, nor did they say what merchandise was taken from the store.

If you saw anything and have any information regarding the burglary, you’re urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

