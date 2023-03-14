FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police is investigating after a man was seen on video carrying what appeared to be the lifeless bodies of two puppies.

“You killed your dog by leaving them in the car,” said a witness in a video sent to 7News.

“I didn’t kill them on purpose,” said the suspect.

One of the men in the video, believed to be a dog breeder, could be seen carrying the two lifeless French bulldog puppies, Sunday evening.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they are investigating a report of felony animal neglect.

“This breeder was not responsible enough and two of his puppies passed away,” said the witness who asked to remain anonymous.

According to the witness, the man was seen around 7:45 p.m. inside the parking garage at Quantum Apartments in the 500 block of Northeast 7th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

“The gentleman claimed he was a French bulldog breeder, I don’t know why he was in the building,” said the witness. “I saw two adult French bulldogs in the trunk of a Mercedes and two deceased French bulldog puppies. One puppy had blood coming from its snout.”

The witness said he called Fort Lauderdale Police but by the time they arrived, the men in the video were gone.

“He admitted that he left those dogs in the car, with the windows up, with the engine off and as a result, the two puppies passed away,” said the witness. “If you’re going to be a pet owner, make sure that you are responsible and that you’re doing everything you can to protect these dogs.”

If you recognize the men in the video, call Fort Lauderdale Police.

