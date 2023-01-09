FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

At 1:40 a.m., Monday, authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after an officer was flagged down.

A man, who was found with several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police canvassed the area as they searched for any evidence to try to piece together what occurred.

Neighbors said the argument that led to the shooting began at a nearby club; police have not confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, in an unincorporated part of the county nearby, around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, another shooting killed a man and injured another.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a Shotspotter alert just before 3 a.m., and upon arrival, they found a man who was shot and another who was injured.

The investigations continue into both shootings.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

