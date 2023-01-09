FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

At 1:40 a.m., authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after one officer was flagged down, Monday.

One man, who was found with several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police canvassed the area as they searched for any evidence to try to piece together what occurred.

Neighbors said the argument that led to the shooting began at a nearby club; police have not confirmed this information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

