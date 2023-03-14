FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida heat was too much for the puppies to bare, a witness told 7News they were locked inside a vehicle, now Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.

“You killed your dog by leaving them in the car,” said a witness.

“I didn’t kill them on purpose,” said the suspect, who is a dog breeder.

That’s what the man in the white tank top said, as he walks away carrying two lifeless French bulldog puppies.

The video taken by the witness is now in the hands of Fort Lauderdale police who are investigating a report of felony animal neglect.

“This breeder was not responsible enough and two of his puppies passed away,” said the witness.

The witness, who wants to remain anonymous, took the video and pictures Sunday evening.

He said it was around 7:45 inside the parking garage at Quantum apartments in the 500 block of Northeast 7th street in Fort Lauderdale.

“The gentleman claimed he was a French bulldog breeder, I don’t know why he was in the building,” said the witness.

What he did know is that something was terribly wrong.

“I saw two adult french bulldogs in the trunk of a Mercedes and two deceased french bulldog puppies, one puppy had blood coming from its snout,” said the witness.

A bloody nose is a sign of internal overheating.

“He admitted that he left those dogs in the car, with the windows up, with the engine off and as a result, the two puppies passed away,” said the witness.

He called Fort Lauderdale police but by the time they arrived both men seen in the video were gone, they left in a Mercedes and BMW.

They suspects took the dead puppies with them.

“If you’re going to be a pet owner, make sure that you are responsible and that you’re doing everything you can to protect these dogs,” said the witness.

“There’s consequences for your actions, whether the intentions are good or bad,” said the witness.

The men in the video have not been identified and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

