FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday.

7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp.

Traffic has been blocked off along the aforementioned intersection.

Alternate routes are advised as authorities investigate.

