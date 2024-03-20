FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating an armed sexual battery.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Southeast 16th Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

According to police, the victim was walking in the vicinity of the 1600 block of South Federal Highway when an unidentified suspect began trailing her in his vehicle.

Police said that the suspect then exited his vehicle armed with a handgun, confronted the victim and demanded money. Upon refusal, police said that the suspect forcibly took the victim back to his vehicle and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

After the assault, the victim managed to escape from the vehicle and flee the scene.

Video surveillance footage obtained as part of the investigation shows the suspect’s vehicle in the area before and after the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 10 inches, with short dark hair, a clean-shaven face, and a medium build. He was possibly wearing a white t-shirt with a dark-colored sweater and long dark pants at the time of the incident

Police said that he was driving a gray Hyundai Sonata, believed to be a 2018 or 2019 model, with dark tinted windows.

Authorities urge anyone with information or relevant video surveillance footage to contact Detective Sergeant Hector Martinez at 954-828-5510 or Detective Christopher Chylack at 943-828-5535.

Information can also be provided through Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

