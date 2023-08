A Fort Lauderdale detention officer accused of killing a woman faced a judge on Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Chase Harder was charged with premeditated murder and written threats to kill, after, police said, he confessed to fatally shooting a woman in front of her child on Tuesday in Coral Springs.

Harder later dropped the child off with her biological father before turning himself in.

Police revealed that Harder and the victim were dating.

The judge held Harder behind bars with no bond.