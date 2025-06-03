FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known Fort Lauderdale Police detective has been terminated from the force after, officials said, he used police databases to track his ex-girlfriend and placed a GPS on her car.

Detective Henry Lockwood III served FLPD as a recruiting officer, having previously mentored youths and appeared on national television.

According to officials, Lockwood was terminated after his ex-girlfriend spoke to Coconut Creek Police about a GPS tracker placed in her vehicle. She and Lockwood had reportedly parted ways in April 2024.

She reportedly told police that she was scared and “wanted to have it documented in case anything was to escalate from [this] situation.”

The woman said she had gotten suspicious when Lockwood showed up at a Hollywood club on the same night she was there.

She dropped her car off at a dealership in Coconut Creek for help when technicians told police they found the tracker and sent her a picture of it.

In the police report, they wrote “she stated she was scared and was in disbelief because, you know, when you’ve been with someone for two-and-a-half years, you kinda get a glimpse of them.”

After police reviewed the security camera footage at the dealership, they noticed Lockwood arriving in his police vehicle to the shop.

He then walks towards the area the car was located, past an “Employees Only” sign.

Video then shows him leaving holding a black box in his hands a few minutes later.

Though he initially provided conflicting responses when confronted, investigators showed him the video.

The report states: “As the CCTV played of Detective Lockwood looking underneath the rear of the vehicle and of him checking the passenger side rear wheel well, he explained he was looking to retrieve the ‘Black box.'”

Lockwood reportedly told police someone told him to put the tracker in his ex-girlfriend’s car.

The case was referred to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Office of Internal Affairs.

Shortly after, the chief of police signed his recommendation for termination.

It’s unclear if Lockwood will be facing any charges.

7News has reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Union about this incident, but have not heard back.

