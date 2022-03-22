FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has named it’s new top cop, and he’s a familiar face.

Patrick Lynn will return to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in April.

He’s been in law enforcement for 35 years and served as Fort Lauderdale’s interim chief last year.

Lynn replaced Larry Scirotto, who was recently fired after only six months following allegations of discriminatory hiring practices.

Scirotto is planning to file a wrongful termination suit against the city.

