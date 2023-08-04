FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department bids farewell to one of its most cherished members as K-9 Jill, an eight-year-old Labrador, officially enters retirement.

Adopted through the Brevard County Paws and Stripes Law Enforcement Child Comfort Dog Program, K-9 Jill has left a mark on the community during her tenure with the department.

In 2018, K-9 Jill began her career with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, where she was partnered with Officer Diaz. The duo served on the Community Engagement Team, where they focused on making strong connections with neighbors and visitors of Fort Lauderdale. Their commitment to public service led them to visit schools, nursing homes, hospitals, daycare facilities and city events.

Over the years, K-9 Jill has impacted nearly a thousand interactions with the community. Her compassionate demeanor and gentle spirit made her a valuable asset in developing stronger relationships among Fort Lauderdale’s diverse population.

Her most significant role within FLPD was offering support and comfort to children who had experienced victimization or were undergoing depositions and ongoing trials. The warmth and reassurance provided by K-9 Jill played a crucial role in helping these young individuals navigate challenging times.

K-9 Jill and Officer Diaz worked closely with school resource officers, providing children with behavioral challenges a unique opportunity to spend quality time with the lovable Labrador. This program aimed to minimize issues and disruptions in the school environment, further solidifying K-9 Jill’s reputation as a true community hero.

Now, after years of dedicated service, K-9 Jill embarks on a well-deserved retirement, where she will enjoy the comfort of her partner, Officer Diaz, in the comfort of their home.

