FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five years ago, 15-year-old Sophie Reeder went missing from her Fort Lauderdale home.

15-year-old Sophie Reed in 2017

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives continue their search efforts to find Sophie and are offering a $25,000 cash reward for anyone with information leading to Sophie’s recovery.

On Tuesday, they released an age progression photo showing what Sophie might look today.

Sophie would now be 20 years old.

The FLPD began their investigation when Sophie’s father, Patrick Reeder reported her missing.

She was last seen on May 19, 2017.

At the time of her disappearance, Sophie was described as a Black female with brown curly hair and brown eyes, she stood at 5 feet, and 1 inch tall and weighed approximately 100 pounds.

Surveillance footage from 2017 that was found through the investigation showed Sophie walking along Davie Boulevard wearing a brown fur coat, black dress, red Converse sneakers and white headphones.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Sophie Reeder should call 954-828-6677 or email SophieTips@fortlauderdale.go.

