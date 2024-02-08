FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department are asking the public’s help in searching for a serial burglar captured on video breaking into multiple vehicles.

Officials released surveillance video on their X account on Thursday, showing the suspect riding a bicycle into a parking lot along the 1200 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue on Jan. 7.

The suspect stopped in front of a red Jeep’s driver-side door and is then seen looking inside the car before pedaling away to the Jeep next to the red one. He gets off his bicycle and walks back to the red Jeep, unsuccessfully breaking into the vehicle.

Remember to remove valuables from your car so you don't become a victim of this serial burglar. Do you recognize him? If so, #FLPD wants to hear from you! Please contact Detective Horst at 954-828-5556 if you can help us put the brakes on his crime spree.https://t.co/Hyzl9VO6d5 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 8, 2024

The video continues to show the culprit going to a second location, 795 E Sunrise Blvd., on his bike where he stops next to a blue sedan with a flashlight looking inside the car. He leaves, but returns with a hygienic mask on and manages to shatter the window, stealing a white bag that was inside.

If someone has any information about this crime, they are urged to call Detective Horst at 954-828-5556.

