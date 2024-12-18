FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection with the 2023 death of his 7-year-old nephew, police said Wednesday.

Jeremy Graham, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Fugitive Unit. Graham, the uncle of the victim, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, neglect of a child, and failure to report child abuse.

The arrest is the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the death of Deonte Atwell, who died on Christmas Day 2023.

Police said the boy required in-home medical care, but family members and healthcare providers failed to provide adequate services, leading to his death.

In September, five individuals, including Deonte’s mother, brother, grandfather, and two healthcare providers, were arrested and charged with various crimes, ranging from first-degree murder to Medicaid fraud.

Deonte was found, weighing just seven pounds, unresponsive at a home near the 1700 block of Southwest 11th Street on Christmas night. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police urge anyone with additional information to contact Homicide Detectives Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Jackie Sanchez at 954-828-5539, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

