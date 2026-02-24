FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a week after a woman was found dead in Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to ease residents’ concerns over potential threats to the community.

Investigators held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to dispel online rumors that the case involved a serial killer.

“When you talk about an incident like this, I mean, serial killer is a very strong statement to make, you’re talking about putting the lives of not only the residents of the city of Fort Lauderdale, I have family members from other states reaching out, concerned about the safety of women and children, and people are afraid to walk and go outside their homes,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Homicide Sgt. Don Geiger.

Detectives said that false information started spreading after the arrest of Altavious Powell, who was charged with first-degree-murder on Thursday for the killing of 30-year-old Daneshia Heller.

Officials said the claims were unfounded and advised verifying information before posting it online, emphasizing the dangers of doing so.

“But also from a standpoint, you gotta understand that a lot of things that have reached social media are saying that we have a serial killer, and putting out people’s vehicles and descriptions of a person’s vehicle that’s not involved in this, and that’s a safety issue for that person, that person’s family,” said Geiger.

Detectives made clear that Powell is currently only connected to the murder of Heller.

Officers found Heller’s body near a dumpster covered with cardboard boxes in the 200 block of Northwest 15th Avenue last Wednesday.

Detectives believe that Powell killed her in a vacant apartment and then left her near the dumpster, but are still determining the motive behind the crime.

“We don’t know the motive right now, I’m sure we’ll find the motive, but as of right now, we’re still going through cell phone data, text messages, and things like that to verify what the motive was,” said Geiger.

Powell was initially arrested on an unrelated case, but through investigative means was found to be a suspect in Heller’s murder, according to officials.

Powell is currently facing various charges, including premeditated murder.

Despite the arrest, police detectives said that they are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.