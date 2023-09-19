FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale’s top policeman announced that he’s ready to retire.

Chief Patrick Lynn is a long-time veteran of the force with a career spanning more than 35 years.

He began his career as a patrol officer in Pembroke Pines back in the early 1980s, rising through the ranks, and serving as deputy chief.

Lynn moved to the Davie Police Department, becoming Chief of police until 2017, then eventually moving to Chief of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

His last day is set for December 15th.

