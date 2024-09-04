FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Fort Lauderdale gathered to plea with the public to urge those who may have any information in the two drive-by shootings that happened in the Northwestern section of Fort Lauderdale and claimed the life of a toddler and two adults to come forward.

The conference was held at 10 a.m.,Wednesday, at Lincoln Park located at 600 NW 19th Avenue.

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis spoke at the conference and took the time to reassure the victim’s families that they have not given up hope.

“We are continuing to ensure the families that we are not going to let this situation be shoved under the rug,” said Mayor Trantalis. “We are focused on it and we are serious about it.”

The police department recently launched a new program called the Gun Intelligence Unit to help combat gun violence. The Mayor said he is hoping that will help solve future gun violent crimes .

The first incident occurred on July 8 in front of a convenience store near the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace. The shooting left two people dead and seriously injured a 2-year-old toddler. Tiarra Holiday, the child’s mother, was one of the two victims who died in the shooting, alongside 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence.

The second shooting took place on July 21 at Riverdale Park, near the 900 block of Southwest 27th Avenue. Three-year-old Rylo Yancy was fatally shot while attending a birthday party.

Investigators are still working the two high-profile drive-by shootings.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.