FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Miami Beach officials begin to enforce measures to deter danger during spring break, officials in Fort Lauderdale also discussed their plans to keep the peace.

During March, several safety measures will be in effect.

These safety measure at Fort Lauderdale Beach are not exclusive during spring break. In the past, officials have utilized these measures for festivals and large concerts.

Beachgoers are expected to see more officers in and out of uniform.

Police are encouraging people to use rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft to avoid the congestion of vehicles, and to utilize a buddy system when people are in the entertainment district to watch for their friend’s drinks to make sure everything remains safe.

“This is not any different than any other year,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz. “We always heighten the number of officers that are going to be out here. It’s not only during spring break, it’s holiday weekends, it’s during our large festivals and events. You’re going to see a very heighten increase of officers, we never really release the exact amount of officers, but you’re going to see a substantial amount of officers that will be present throughout the weeks to come.”

Officials said they also have the option to increase parking fees if they feel things are getting too crowded on the beach.

Experts are also cautioning beachgoers who are heading to the beach this weekend to look out for rip currents.

