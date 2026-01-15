FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials gathered outside of a new apartment building to cut the ribbon and bury a time capsule to celebrate the occasion.

Fort Lauderdale officials unveiled The Arcadian, an apartment building with 502 units as part of a plan to bring more affordable housing to the city’s Sistrunk District.

The building will also have businesses operating out of the first floor.

Commissioner Steven Glassman said the new housing will not only bring foot traffic to nearby sidewalks, it will also help build community between residents.

“Housing policy is not abstract. It’s about whether people can live near their jobs, their families and the community they already call home. And this isn’t a future promise. It’s happening now in our city,” said Glassman.

The city also put together mementos to mark the historic moment in a time capsule buried near the apartment building.

Among the items placed inside were a gold-plated seal, photos of the current commission and city-themed stamps.

Commissioners plan to open the capsule in 25 years.

