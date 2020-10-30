Fort Lauderdale officials activate new sewer line, unveil $65M infrastructure project

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials unveiled a multimillion-dollar project that aims to fix the city’s water woes.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Ben Sorensen activated a pipe in the city’s new sewer line, Friday.

The $65 million project is replacing old pipes in order to improve the infrastructure.

The city faced multiple water main and sewer breaks since December. The project will help solve that problem.

