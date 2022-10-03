LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction.

Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill.

It happened late Sunday when McBride was turning into his apartment complex on 31st Avenue.

“McBride came through the gate, and the officer was coming out of the gate,” said Shaporia Frost, McBride’s cousin. “The officer didn’t like the fact that McBride went around him and still came through the gate, so the officer bust a U-turn, in the middle of 31st and sped back in here.”

The FLPD officer, who was not in his jurisdiction, followed the 36-year-old back into the apartments.

“He sped around so fast, and he came behind McBride, and he jumped out of the car immediately with a gun,” said Frost, “drew his gun and put it in this man’s face, [saying] ‘Get on the floor now!’ McBride refused to get on the floor because he is in fear like, ‘OK, I am cooperating, I’m listening to you, but I am not getting on the ground because I didn’t do anything.’ You know what I mean? Then the officer, he pulled out his Taser and shot him twice.”

According to FLPD, their officer was in an unmarked car when leaving the complex and McBride had gone through a “do not enter” area and sideswiped the officer.

McBride’s mother tried to get in between the officer and him, as the officer attempted to get McBride several times.

“He kept on bothering me. He said, ‘No, I want you to stay still,’ and so I said, ‘So what’s going on?'” said Lisa McBride, the man’s mother. “I said, ‘He’s not doing it, so what– what is your name?’ He’s not giving me a name, or what police department your from. He’s not saying anything.”

The officer then called for back up.

“And then, the officer, when he said his back up is coming, he run and he tackled him to the ground. Got him to the ground, put the cuffs on him — forcibly put the cuffs on him — and he started punching him,” said Frost. “Punching him in the face, punching him, pulling his hair– bust his mouth open.”

“When I see him actually throw my son to the ground, that was terrible,” said McBride.

The officer began to punch McBride another several times, but it wasn’t over.

As McBride was led away by multiple officers, his hair was being pulled and was then forced to the ground.

“I hope this officer– he gets fired from his job,” said Frost, “because he is going to end up hurting someone, possibly killing anybody. It could have went to a different extent at that moment. He could of killed my cousin.”

McBride faces several counts of resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash and assault on an officer.

According to FLPD, it is not uncommon for their officers to patrol the area, even though the area is considered Lauderhill.

Officer Miller’s supervisor will be reviewing the case along with internal affairs.

7News requested the body camera footage and asked if the cameras were on, and we are still waiting for a response at this time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.