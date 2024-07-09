FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale native turned NFL superstar Zay Flowers hosted his first-ever “Zay Day,” showing some major love to his community.

The free event welcomed all children in the community, offering complimentary food, drinks, bounce houses, games, giveaways, and live music.

Another Broward County native and NFL quarterback, Lamar Jackson, also participated in the event.

Flowers and Jackson, both teammates on the Baltimore Ravens, exemplified what it means to give back to their communities.

