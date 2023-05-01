FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket.

Jay Wein claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Wein purchased his winning ticket from Smiley Food & Deli, located at 3100 Northeast 9th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million- the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

