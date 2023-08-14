LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Thomas Hoshko, 69, from Fort Lauderdale, won a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. Hoshko opted to receive his prize as a single lump-sum payment, totaling $685,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Publix, located at 4703 North Ocean Drive. The retailer will be rewarded with a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 Gold Rush Doubler game offers $188 million in cash rewards, with 28 grand prizes of $1 million each. The odds of winning across the game stand at 1-in-3.98.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

