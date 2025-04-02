FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man admitted to purchasing Medicare beneficiary identification numbers and using them to submit more than $8.4 million in fraudulent claims for COVID-19 test kits, according to federal officials.

Corey Alston, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the United States and illegally purchasing Medicare beneficiary information.

Prosecutors say he and his co-defendant, Latresia A. Wilson, bought Medicare identification numbers and used them to bill for test kits that beneficiaries neither requested nor wanted.

From July 2022 to February 2023, Alston, Wilson, and others submitted millions in fraudulent Medicare claims through companies they controlled, according to the DOJ.

Medicare paid out more than $2.6 million, and Alston personally profited over $2.3 million, according to court documents.

Wilson pleaded guilty on June 10 and is set for sentencing on May 15.

Alston will be sentenced on July 9. Both face a maximum of five years in prison.

