FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a minor back in 2024.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 59-year-old Paul John, who is being held without bond on a charge of sexual battery against a minor.

According to the arrest report, the victim’s mother told police that the suspect was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro when he apprached her son along East Sunrise Boulevard on Dec. 6, 2024.

The report states John took the victim to a Wendy’s, where he offered work to the minor, who has a mental disability.

The report states John took the victim to his home, which the victim described as a white house with a boat in front, then gave the minor $15 to clean the boat.

The report states John invited the victim to play pool, then took him to a gay strip club located in the Flagler Village area.

The report states John took the victim back to his house, where he sexually assaulted the minor, then gave him a ride home.

Two days later, the report states, police responded to Imperial Point Hospital, where they made contact with the victim’s mother. She told officers that she had noticed a change in her son’s demeanor, and he later asked her to call her boyfriend. She said her son told her boyfriend about the assault, and that’s when she took him to the hospital.

The report states John kept texting the victim after ther incident because he wanted to give him more work.

The report states the victim invoked his right of confidentiality under Marsy’s Law. Police have not disclosed his age.

