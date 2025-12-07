FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to a possible sexual offense investigation Friday.

Investigators surrounded a home near 15th Street and Northwest 8th Avenue, where they believed the suspect was hiding.

After a preliminary investigation, 46-year-old Horace Ross was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and sexual battery on a victim 18-years-old or older.

7News cameras captured Ross existing the home with this hands in the air.

He is being held inside Broward County Main Jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.