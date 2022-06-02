FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faces several charges after a video allegedly caught him pointing a laser at a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter in Fort Lauderdale.

He is not only accused of using a laser but also pretending to be an officer, according to deputies.

The BSO chopper was in the air Friday night after reckless drivers were reported apparently doing doughnuts in the middle of a busy street around the 1200 block of Northwest 55th Street.

Police said 18-year-old Alex Singleton was behind the wheel of a car not only pointing the laser at the pilot but also using red and blue lights that mimic that of a police car.

The Federal Aviation Administration said laser pointers can incapacitate a pilot by causing glare or what’s called flash blindness, making it difficult to see after exposure to high intensity light.

Aiming a laser pointer at a pilot is against federal law.

Singleton was taken into custody soon after he was spotted by the chopper. He told police that he did use the laser pointer in the direction of the helicopter, but he didn’t mean to.

In addition to facing charges of using that laser pointer, Singleton also faces charges of obstruction of police and resisting arrest.

As for the laser pointer, he also can face a civil fine of up to $11,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.