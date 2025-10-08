DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WSVN) —A Fort Lauderdale man accused of carjacking and leading a foot pursuit in Daytona Beach Shores has been arrested with the help of air units.

Deputies said they were chasing the 34-year-old after he carjacked someone at gunpoint Monday night.

Body camera video shows the man jumping in a river in his attempt to evade deputies.

The suspect then sawm toward the deck of a restaurant and ran through the business, before jumping back into the water.

With the assistance of an aviation unit, deputies on the ground successfully located the suspect and took him into custody.

