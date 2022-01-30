FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special bicycle ride in Fort Lauderdale pulled double duty as storytime and a tour of several neighborhoods.

The free event, a joint effort between the city and several local organizations, was held Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

Participants rode a four-mile loop from Esplanade Park, via Flagler Village and MASS District, filled with stops for stories.

The ride aimed to highlight art, bike sharing, public transportation and community development.

The city’s Transportation and Mobility Department hosted the event in partnership with PeopleForBikes, Better Bike Share Partnership, Choose954, Broward B-Cycle and Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.

