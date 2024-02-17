FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has lifted restrictions, one day after raw sewage got into a lake.

Officials on Saturday said that water activities may resume in George English lake and parts of the Middle River.

Officials issued a precautionary waterway advisory was on Friday, as crews got to work cleaning up to meet Florida’s water quality standards.

The advisory was issued after, Fort Lauderdale Public Works officials said, a truck driver inadvertently poured wastewater into a stormwater reservoir.

For more information, contact the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Customer Service Center by calling 954-828-8000, emailing lauderserv@fortlauderdale.gov or visiting fortlauderdale.gov/lauderserv.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.